Sharna Burgess Goes Instagram Official With Brian Austin Green

While rumors have been swirling for awhile now that the two were romantically linked (even taking a vacation to Hawaii together) the Dancing With the Stars pro confirmed their relationship with a snap posted to Instagram on Monday. In the pic, Burgess, 35, can be seen sharing a passionate kiss with Green, 47, on a balcony.

"𝘏 𝘐 𝘔 💋," the Australian dancer captioned it.

Naturally, Burgess' fellow DWTS pros couldn't help themselves from gushing over the sweet announcement in the comments section. "Omg omg omg. I have no words," wrote Jenna Johnson, with Gleb Savchenko adding, "The best!!"

Peta Murgatroyd also weighed in, commenting, "There they are. LOVE you guys!!!!"

Green -- who announced his split from wife Megan Fox last May after 10 years of marriage -- has yet to post a pic of Burgess on his own account, but seemed to pay no mind to onlookers when paparazzi caught them packing on the PDA in Hawaii earlier this month. Pics from their getaway showed Burgess and Green hugging, kissing and snapping photos of each other on the beach.

"Happy New Year to everyone!!" Green wrote on Instagram at the time. "Let's all find the connection to love and togetherness again :)"

While speaking to ET via Zoom in April, Burgess admitted that one thing she's been "really private" about in recent years is her dating life.

"I used to share everything, up until I was about 30 and my last long-term relationship ended," she said. "Because it's hard, even in your own circle of family and friends. You want to have your own opinion, not everyone else's opinion. You don't want to be over-influenced by what other people think about the decisions or the choices you're making. And so that's something that I've kept pretty private for a while."

"I'm down to talk about growing up, the environment, the mommy-daddy issues that we all have, acne, all the things that we go through," she continued. "But dating is just the one thing that I find really difficult to share."

Burgess added, however, that once she knows "it's for real," she won't be able "to shut up about it."

"It's just that, like, process of finding him, you know?" she explained. Hear more in the video below.