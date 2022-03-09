Sharna Burgess Answers Question About Brian Austin Green's Ex-Wife Megan Fox

Sharna Burgess is not accepting any negativity when it comes to comparisons between her and Megan Fox, the ex-wife of Burgess' boyfriend, Brian Austin Green.

Fox filed for divorce from Green in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage. The exes finalized their divorce last month, and Fox is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, while Green and Burgess are currently expecting their first child together in July.

During a fan Q&A on her Instagram Stories this week, Burgess was asked how she handles "following in Megan Fox's footsteps."

"Normally I wouldn't answer these types of questions but I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partners x," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote. "Or to other women in general. That's because society has made out that we are a b**chy and competitive gender, that we can't possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what 'she' (whoever that is to you) has."

She went on to note that her answer to the question was simply, "I don't."

Burgess called Fox "an amazing woman," and added that she too is an amazing woman.

"This notion that you 'follow in the footsteps' of your partner's X is dangerous," she added. "If you live by that idea then it will lead you to the same result. The relationship ending."

Sharna Burgess/Instagram Stories

A source previously told ET that Fox was "a little surprised" to find out that her ex-husband and Burgess were expecting a child together.

"Megan is focused on her own engagement, so she's not overthinking how this new baby will affect the family dynamic with her and Brian's boys," the source added of Fox and Green's three children -- Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

"Brian and Megan do things for the sake of the kids and have finally gotten to a point of peacefulness and respect," the source added of the newly divorced co-parents. "They balance things well and Megan knows she can't block Brian from pursuing his own happiness and does like Sharna and thinks she's sweet."

As for Green, he is happy for Fox and her impending nuptials.

"He doesn't have any lingering romantic feelings for Megan or any anger," another source told ET of Green back in January. "Brian is happy for her, but it really isn't affecting him one way or the other. There's no bad blood or ill will between them at this point."