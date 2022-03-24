Shanna Moakler Says She's Not Pregnant After Receiving a False Positive Pregnancy Test

"I took a pregnancy test, and it is positive. This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day," Moakler said in a statement to the publication.

Moakler now tells ET that the test turned out to be a false positive.

"I am not pregnant. I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for Big Brother," Moakler explained in a statement to ET. "It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant, resulting in the false positive. However, children in the future are not out of the question for me."

Moakler is already mom to 18-year-old son Landon Barker and 16-year-old daughter Alabama with her ex-husband, Travis Barker. She is also mom to 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya.