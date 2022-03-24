Shanna Moakler Says She's Not Pregnant After Receiving a False Positive Pregnancy Test

Shanna Moakler is explaining the events that led to her receiving a false positive pregnancy test. The 46-year-old model and reality star told People earlier this month that she had received a positive pregnancy test just days after her on-off boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge.
"I took a pregnancy test, and it is positive. This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day," Moakler said in a statement to the publication.
Moakler now tells ET that the test turned out to be a false positive.
"I am not pregnant. I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for Big Brother," Moakler explained in a statement to ET. "It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant, resulting in the false positive. However, children in the future are not out of the question for me."
Moakler is already mom to 18-year-old son Landon Barker and 16-year-old daughter Alabama with her ex-husband, Travis Barker. She is also mom to 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya.
