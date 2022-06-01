Shakira and Longtime Boyfriend Soccer Star Gerard Piqué Are Separating

Shakira and her longtime boyfriend, the FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, have split. ET has obtained a joint statement from the singer and soccer star confirming the news.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the joint statement read. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

According to the Spanish newspaper EL PERIÓDICO, Shakira caught Piqué being unfaithful. The outlet also reported that Piqué has been living separately from the family in a bachelor pad. In that same report, Shakira's latest song with Rauw Alejandro dubed "Te Felicito" ("Congratulations") also apparently offered clues that there was trouble in paradise.

Some of the lyrics translated to English include, "For completing you I broke into pieces. They warned me, but I did not pay attention. I realized that yours is false. It was the drop that overflowed the glass. Don't tell me you're sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie."

James Devaney/Getty Images

The 45-year-old singer and soccer star share two sons -- Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Shakira and Piqué met on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." That song served as the anthem for the 2010 World Cup. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2011.

Shakira has not taken to any of her social media channels to address the split. She did, however, tweet early Saturday morning a photo of her giving her ailing father a kiss on the cheek.

She attached a message to the tweet that read in part, "Guys, I’m getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently. I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now.”