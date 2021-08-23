'Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Announces Engagement to Paulina Ben-Cohen on Season 9 Reunion

Mike Shouhed and Paulina Ben-Cohen are engaged! The couple shared the news on part 1 of the Shahs of Sunset season 9 reunion on Sunday night.

"I want to share something with you guys," Shouhed announced with Ben-Cohen by his side. "We're engaged, I want to share that with everybody today."

"Everybody" was reunion show host Andy Cohen, as well as Shahs of Sunset cast members Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Destiney Rose and Nema Vand.

"Congratulations!" Cohen exclaimed, as Shouhed's co-stars processed the news.

Shouhed and Ben-Cohen's engagement comes after the pair's sexting scandal, in which Ben-Cohen found messages from another woman on Shouhed's phone. The drama played out on season 9 of Shahs of Sunset, and the couple addressed it all on Sunday's reunion.

"I know this time around is so different," Ben-Cohen said. "The love and the connection that we have with each other, I've told him before, I wouldn't live without him."

Ben-Cohen has two children from her last marriage, while Shouhed was also previously married. Shouhed and his ex-wife, Jessica Parido, separated in 2015, less than eight months after their wedding.

Parido had found text messages on Shouhed's iCloud, and discovered that he had cheated on her before their engagement. Though he initially denied cheating, Shouhed eventually came clean on a 2016 episode of Shahs.

Part 2 of the Shahs of Sunset season 9 reunion airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. See more on the show in the video below.