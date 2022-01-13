'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Adds Four New Actors as Production Starts

Shadows and Bone has new players!

Netflix announced on Thursday that Anna Leong Brophy, Patrick Gibson, Lewis Tan and Jack Wolfe are joining the cast for the second season as series regulars. Brophy will play Tamar Kir-Bataar, Gibson is taking on the role of Nikolai Lantsov, Tan will portray Tolya Yul-Bataar and Wolfe is Wylan Hendriks. Production on the second season of the fantasy series is officially underway.

Additionally, Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar) have been promoted to series regulars. Season 2 will also include Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola and Mairzee Almas as directors.

Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), are all set to return.

Shadow and Bone is based on two series of books in the Grishaverse created by author Leigh Bardugo. After first premiering in April 2021, the streaming service announced in June that it had been picked up for a second season. Season 2 will feature eight new 1-hour episodes.

The first season followed a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov, who just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha.

