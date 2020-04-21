‘Sex and the City’ Star Chris Noth Shaves Off His Hair in Quarantine and Sarah Jessica Parker Reacts

Mr. Big, is that you?! Sex and the City star Chris Noth underwent a major change while in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, and we can't look away. The 65-year-old actor buzzed off all of his hair, leaving only his salt and pepper goatee.

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," Noth captioned the selfie.

He quickly received some love from his SATC love interest, Sarah Jessica Parker, who commented on the post, "Why did you wait so long???? X"

Not everyone was a fan of the bold transformation. One fan joked, "Big, are u OK?" Another added, "Put it back please 😂."

Yet another commenter came around to the look, writing, "You look like a hot villain now 😂💛."

Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, welcomed their second son, Keats, in February. They are already parents to 12-year-old Orion. In March, he shared a precious photo of his infant son, writing, "Here’s baby Keats looking out at this world- I hope we can make it a better place for his generation! Peace and Strength!"

Earlier this month he shared a sweet snap of his two sons sitting together on a couch, writing, "Two bros Orion and Keats!"

The actor is currently in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic just like many other celebrities, and he's not the first to undergo a drastic hair transformation while isolated at home. Watch the clip below for more stars' bold looks: