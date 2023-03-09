Seth Rogen Says Not Being a Parent Has Helped Him 'Succeed'

Seth Rogen says he and his wife, Lauren Miller, have discovered the key to happiness in their relationship and lives: not having kids.

Rogen recently sat down for a chat on the episode of Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO podcast, and the subject of parenthood -- or more specifically the topic of Rogen and Miller not having children -- came up.

"That has helped me succeed as well, definitely," Rogen said. He explained that he's managed to focus his time and energy on his career and creative output because "there’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising children."

Rogen also addressed something people have told him before, which is that he might be happier in life if he and Miller did have children, which Rogen simply said he didn't agree with.

"Some people want kids. Some people don’t want kids," Rogen said, simply. "Honestly, you just are told, you go through life, you get married, you have kids. That’s what happens. And me and my wife, neither of us were like that. Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice to not have kids."

For Rogen and Miller -- who first began dating in 2004 and tied the knot back in 2011 -- the decision not to bring children into the world has allowed them to "do whatever we want."

"We are in the prime of our lives," he added. "We are smarter than we’ve ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have, we have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another, that we’ve never been able to live before."

Rogen added with a laugh, "Me and my wife seem to get a lot more active enjoyment out of not having kids than anyone I know seems to get out of having kids."