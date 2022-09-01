Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Tears Up During US Open Tribute As Tiger Woods, More Celebs Look On

Tiger Woods couldn’t contain his excitement as he watched Serena Williams defeat Estonia's Anett Kontaveit during the second round of the US Open -- and he wasn't the only famous face in attendance to watch her at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

While the 46-year-old professional golfer sat in Williams’ personal box at the tournament alongside her sister, Venus Williams, and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, other celebs, including Anna Wintour, Zendaya, and Anthony Anderson, watched from elsewhere at the venue.

The most important people in attendance for Serena, however, were her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Olympia, who continued to prove they are her biggest supporters. In an Instagram photo posted by Bella Hadid, Alexis appears to tear up as he and Olympia watch a tribute video to Serena, which played after her first match of the day.

Alexis commemorated the night in a series of photos and videos of his own on Twitter, including a beautiful moment where their 5-year-old daughter floods him with cheek kisses as they await Serena's match.

In videos from the match, Woods can be seen giving his iconic fist bump after Serena secures the win.

Woods later took to Twitter, writing, “It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams.”

It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 1, 2022

It's no surprise that Woods would come out to support Serena. The 40-year-old tennis champ was open about going to Woods for advice when she was making her decision to evolve away from tennis, which she announced in an essay for Vogue in early August.

"I was talking to Tiger Woods, who’s a friend, and I told him I needed his advice on my tennis career," she wrote. "I said, 'I don’t know what to do: I think I’m over it, but maybe I’m not over it.' He’s Tiger, and he was adamant that I be a beast the same way he is! He said, 'Serena, what if you just gave it two weeks? You don’t have to commit to anything. You just go out on the court every day for two weeks and give it your all and see what happens.' I said, 'All right, I think I can do that.'"

"And I didn’t do it. But a month later, I gave it a try," she continued. "And it felt magical to pick up a racket again. And I was good. I was really good. I went back and forth about whether to play Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open after that. As I’ve said, this whole evolution thing has not been easy for me."

Serena's pals La La Anthony, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Spike Lee, and Anthony Anderson were also there to show their support on Wednesday. Following her match, Serena shared a series of Instagram Stories that showed her friends enjoying the day.

Bella documented the day in a series of photos and videos on Instagram, which included a glimpse at the aforementioned tribute video, which was narrated by Oprah Winfrey.

Anderson also shared a photo of himself with Serena, writing, "Just two kids from Compton! The G.O.A.T @serenawilliams keeps making history! Tonight was just as epic as Monday night!#justakidfromcompton #huskyandhandsome #bigzaddy #justtwokidsfromcompton #usopen."

After Serena's victory, she had the ultimate response to a reporter who asked if she was "surprised" at the level in which she played on Wednesday. "I mean, I'm just Serena, you know," she replied.