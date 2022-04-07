'Selling Sunset's Season 5 Trailer Zooms in on Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's Romance

Season 5 of Selling Sunset won't be short on the drama. Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming season of its reality series on Thursday, and gave fans a peek at Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's since-ended romance.

The season will kick off with Chrishell, Jason and the rest of The Oppenheim Group galivanting around Greece, as the real estate agent and her boss display some serious PDA.

"I'm in love," Jason gushes, with Chrishell adding, "For now, I feel like things are going really well."

Jason's ex, Mary Fitzgerald, was even on board with the couple, telling the cameras, "I'd love it if Chrishell and Jason got married. I just don't want Jason to hurt her, though."

Things take a turn for the worse when Chrishell and Jason are asked their opinions on kids, which was later revealed to be the reason for their eventual split.

While Mary was rooting for the pair, the same can't be said for Chrishell's foe, Christine Quinn.

"I was wondering why I wasn't getting listings," Christine tells Maya Vander, "then I was like, 'Oh yeah, it's 'cause I'm not f**king my boss.'"

The comment soon makes its way back to Chrishell, who remarks, "That is rich coming from her. You know what? I am f**king the boss."

Also on Christine's bad side is Mary, who tells her one-time bestie, "If you want to be part of the brokerage, you need to stop disrespecting other agents."

"I have never once instigated a situation," Christine insists as she rolls her eyes.

Not everyone is against Christine, though. New arrival Chelsea Lazkani seems to team up with the controversial star, as the pair declares, "We are about to take over."

Things may not work out between the new pals, however, as Chelsea angles for a permanent desk at The Oppenheim Group. "If you come in, someone else has to go," Mary tells her.

When ET spoke to Heather following season 4, she revealed the next installment of the series will pick off right where the previous one left off.

"It pretty much continues right in, from the action, you see things continue and you see a lot more changes happen with the group," she teased. "So I think you see some people working on things, new friendships formed, more drama, but I think things are a little bit on the mend."

Season 5 of Selling Sunset will premiere April 22 on Netflix.