'Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Says She Had a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks Following Stillbirth Last Year

Former Selling Sunset star Maya Vander is sharing her heartbreaking experience of having a miscarriage at 10 weeks after going through a stillbirth last year.

Taking to her Instagram Story Tuesday, Vander posted a photo of Aiden, her 3-year-old son, sleeping. Alongside the image, the reality star wrote, “I had a very crazy week. Miscarriage after 10 weeks … following my stillbirth."

Vander went on to explain how her family has helped her recover from this trying time, writing, "My kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother! They bring joy and happiness to my life!!"

Keeping her family close, the real estate agent said, “hug and love the people [they] care about,” and urged her followers, “Don’t take things for granted.”

In addition to Aiden, who was born in April 2019, Vander shares a 2-year-old daughter, Elle, whom she welcomed in May 2020 with her partner, Dave.

In December 2021, Vander shared the sad news that she had a stillbirth with her third child, Mason, at 38 weeks. Posting a photo of an empty hospital bassinet on Instagram, Vander wrote, "Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason 💔💙."

In May 2022, the reality star shared at the Selling Sunset reunion show that as a part of her grieving process, she was hoping to get pregnant again.

"I have my moments, that's part of grief, and just take this opportunity to raise voice for stillbirth and pregnancy loss," she said. "I think part of healing is getting pregnant again. I hope I will. We'll see."

As one of the first real estate agents on the famed Netflix reality show, Vander left the series after season 5.