'Selling Sunset' Star Davina Potratz Is Leaving the Oppenheim Group -- But Will She Still Appear on the Show?

Davina Potratz is saying goodbye to the Oppenheim Group, and hello to a fresh new opportunity!

ET confirmed on Thursday that the Selling Sunset star is leaving her job at the popular real estate brokerage, and moving on to rival Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills. ET has reached out to Portratz's former boss, Jason Oppenheim, for comment.

"I'm really excited to be a part of Douglas Elliman and their very sophisticated and global new development division," Potratz told People, who was first to report the news. "My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me. It's just very in tune with my skills."

While Portratz told the outlet she has had a conversation with Oppenheim -- "He was sad but he absolutely understands" -- she revealed she has yet to break the news to her other Selling Sunset co-stars, like Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith and Heather Rae Young.

"We all know each other so well. So I think they'll be excited and supportive," Potratz said. "It's not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision."

Potratz said, however, that just because she's landed a new real estate gig doesn't mean she's necessarily leaving Selling Sunset. Just like Oppenheim's twin brother, Brett, she hopes to still be incorporated into the show if it gets picked up for a fourth season.

"I certainly hope that I'm still part of the cast," Potratz said. "Brett is not at the Oppenheim Group anymore either, so I don't think that's going to be an issue at all."

"We haven't filmed anything. There's no confirmation," she added, of whether fans can expect another season of Selling Sunset. "We just don't know anything."

When ET spoke with Oppenheim back in September, he defended Potratz against viewers who have labeled her and Quinn as the show's "villains."

"Christine, she can be polarizing and it comes across," he admitted. "I think Davina can have a kind of rough honesty to her, and I think that comes across, but I certainly think that the type of vitriol out there is totally unwarranted. I mean, these are good women. You know, and good people and good friends."

Oppenheim reiterated that Potratz is definitely "misunderstood," but not a villain at all. He told ET he would not keep a bad person employed at his company.

"I wanted Davina to be at the Oppenheim Group well before she even joined many years ago, because we had done many transactions together," he explained. "We were on the opposite side of several deals, both myself and my brother did several deals together, luxury condo sales, and she was a very impressive, very professional woman. We became friends, I've been friends with her ever since."

"She is a consummate professional -- I think that she has an honesty about her that I think can be misconstrued and I think that, you know, perhaps misinterpreted," he added. "I would certainly say she's a good woman, for sure. There's nobody at this brokerage that I wouldn't say that about."

