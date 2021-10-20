'Selling Sunset' Season 4 Announces Premiere Date

Get ready for more Selling Sunset!

Your favorite Hollywood realtors -- and their drama -- are returning for season 4 this November. Netflix announced that the hit reality series will be dropping new episodes on Nov. 24.

Christine Quinn previously joked to ET how Chrishell and Jason's romance might impact the show, saying, "Well I think maybe Mary [Fitzgerald] doesn't get as many listings." Jason previously dated Mary. A rep for Jason confirmed to ET in July that he and Chrishell were dating.

"No, I'm just joking! I really don't know," Christine said with a laugh. "I think Mary and Chrishell have a very close relationship, and Mary is happy for her. Everyone is really good friends, believe it or not."

Two new cast members, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan, were announced in May. When asked what fans can expect from the new episodes, Christine shared that it's "gonna be a good time."

"Hopefully by the end of the year [the new season will come out]. It's gonna be a good time. We hope the show will be out by then," she said. "And I think we have a lot of new cast members so we are throwing a lot of new people into the mix, into the fire."

Also slated to return for season 4 and the confirmed fifth season are Brett Oppenheim, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz.

Season 4 of Selling Sunset drops Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Netflix.