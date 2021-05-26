'Selling Sunset': Meet the New Cast Members for Seasons 4 and 5

The Oppenheim Group is getting two new agents. Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan are joining Selling Sunset for seasons 4 and 5, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

Existing cast members Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz are all slated to return.

Villela is a Mexican-American actress, best known for work as Emiliana in El Señor de los Cielos and Sara in Una Maid en Manhattan. According to Netflix, Villela's transition from successful television actress to successful real estate agent was a very personal, spiritual, and emotional journey for her, as she's decided to start a new chapter in her life and is ready to find her way in the competitive LA real estate market.

Hernan, meanwhile, is an entrepreneur, CEO of Emma-Leigh & Co, angel investor, and luxury real estate agent. She ventured into the real estate world when she decided to purchase her own multimillion dollar home and started buying investment properties, Netflix says, adding that Hernan is a self made multi-millionaire, with big real estate clients and an even bigger heart.

Quinn previously revealed to ET that Selling Sunset would be adding a couple fresh faces to its newest season.

"Filming is going great. We have some new cast members that are added, potentially," she teased at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. "It's very juicy to see how everyone will get along with me."

"I feel like I always cause the most drama," she laughed.

