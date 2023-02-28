Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Teefey Goofs Off With North West on TikTok Amid Kylie Jenner Feud Rumors

An olive branch or just olive oil? While rumors of a feud between Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber are circulating online prompting Selena to take a social media break, Selena's younger sister, Gracie Teefey, is enjoying hanging out with Kylie's niece, North West.

In a four-part series of videos posted to North and her mom, Kim Kardashian's, joint TikTok account, the two girls and longtime friends make homemade pasta together and goof off in the kitchen while making a mess.

Gracie puts her hair into two braids, prompting North to tease her, saying, "OK, Wednesday," and even imitating the viral Wednesday Addams dance online.

Gracie later claims she looks like "Cindy Lou Who" and the two girls break into a chorus of "Where are you, Christmas?"

They don't mind making a mess, putting flour on each other's noses and mixing the eggs into the flour on the countertop. At one point, North even admits to farting on camera, proudly declaring, "Ooo, that's a stinky one."

The fun between friends comes as there seems to be some drama brewing online between Gracie's sister, Selena, and North's aunt, Kylie, and family pal, Hailey.

After Kylie seemingly squashed fan theories that she and Hailey were shading Selena's eyebrows online calling them "reaching," Selena publicly agreed, calling the conversation "all unnecessary" and adding, "I’m a fan of Kylie!"

But shortly after a resurfaced clip of Hailey pretending to gag at the mention of Selena's bestie, Taylor Swift, prompted Selena to reply, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," on the video, which called Bieber a “mean girl."

The back and forth caused Selena to take a brief break from social media, saying, "I'm 30, I'm too old for this. But I love you guys so much. And I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm gonna just take a break from everything."

She has since returned.