Selena Gomez Talks Weight Struggles, Self-Care and More While Looking Back at Iconic Fashion Moments

Selena Gomez is taking a trip down memory lane to look back at her most iconic fashion moments.

In a new "Life in Looks" video for Vogue, the 28-year-old singer reacts to a number of outfits she wore over the years and shares the personal stories behind them. Gomez admits that as glamorous as some of these looks seemed to be, she didn't always feel that confident while getting ready to attend high-profile events and walk the red carpet.

"I fluctuate a lot with my weight, and I remember this night specifically I didn't feel good about my body," Gomez recalls, of the 2015 Met Gala when she wore Vera Wang. "What was really amazing was I got the chance to work on the dress that fit my body."

"I think that we came together and built something really beautiful, and something that fit me really well," she continues. "That was a moment where I was like, 'I don't have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore.'"

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

A personal favorite of Gomez's was the sexy Versace gown she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.

"I loved this dress! I remember feeling, for the first time, like a woman," she remembers. "I had said many times, 'I look like a little kid. I feel like I look like a kid still.' I remember trying this dress on and the first thing my stylist said was like, 'Is this too sexy?' And I didn't have any doubt in my mind."

"I said, 'The dress isn't about being sexy. The dress is a statement,'" she adds. "It's going to feel like I'm carrying this Versace piece of art down a carpet. So, this was one of the first times where I was like, 'All right. I'm feeling it. Feeling myself."

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Another look Gomez adored was the stunning red Prada gown she stepped out in at the 2016 American Music Awards.

"The reason why this is probably my favorite outfit I ever wore was because I took a break from a little bit of the craziness I live in," she recalls of her then-triumphant return to the spotlight after taking a three-month break. "I remember I was stepping to literally fresh off of me, really taking care of myself and then knowing that this was the first time people were actually gonna get to see me."

"I said, 'I wanna think very Audrey Hepburn. Simple.' My makeup is not over the top. There's really barely an accessory," she adds. "It was just like, once I put the dress on, I was like, 'I'm ready to be me. I'm ready to step into this world and reclaim my name.'"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gomez also tells the outlet that a number of stars inspired some of her looks over the years, including her longtime friend, Taylor Swift, and pop icon Britney Spears.

"This was 'Love You Like A Love Song,' the video that we did for it, which to this day, honestly, is still one of my favorite songs. I thought it was my time to cross over and become a pop star, whatever that was to me then," she explained. "It just was really fun. I think that was the first time I tried to be high fashion and you can laugh at that, because that's not high fashion."

"To be honest, when I was younger, Taylor inspired me a lot when it comes to wardrobe and stage outfits," she added. "But yeah, no, you're never gonna see me wear that again."

YouTube

As for that crystal-embellished bodysuit she wore for the opening number of her 2016 Revival tour? "I'm not going to lie, Britney Spears inspired it from 'Toxic,'" Gomez admits. "I wanted to find a moment where that could kind of have its place. Still have the outfit! Do I put it on and try to sing? Sometimes."

"It's so hard to tour, and when you're a female, because you have all of this pressure to add multiple looks throughout the show. You want it to pop but you have to make it comfortable for yourself and realistic to dance in or to perform in," she continues. "Tour is hard and it's very difficult for me because I tend to just get into a place where I'm not filling myself up with self-love, so how am I going to give it to all these people? But every moment of it, if you put me on a stage right now, it is the best feeling in the whole world."

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Late last month, Gomez received some praise from Spears on Instagram. After she posted a throwback video of herself singing Spears' classic hit, "Don't Go Knockin' on My Door," the singer took to the comments section to react to the cute moment.

"This is the most adorable thing I've ever seen!!!" Spears raved, using a series of emojis. Hear more in the video below: