Selena Gomez Sends Cardi B a Thoughtful Baby Gift For 1-Month Old Son

Selena Gomez's sweet gesture to Cardi B and Offset's newborn son was very much appreciated. The 28-year-old rapper recently showed off the baby gift Gomez sent her, a big gift basket full of adorable things and even snacks for her.

Cardi shared her excitement for the gift on her Instagram Stories.

"I got this beautiful gift basket ... with this little bear from Selena Gomez," she said. "It's so cute and it's got treats for me when, you know, I'm rocking the baby to sleep at night, you know I get hungry in the night time. This is so cute, thank you Selena Gomez! You're so adorable."

Selena Gomez sent Cardi B a gift basket for her and her newborn son. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0kljM0zl4Q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2021

"I don’t think Selena should retire," Cardi tweeted. "She makes good music & her fans love her. I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as. I would love to give her some ideas."

"I like Selena tho," she continued. "I defend her cause she is such a sweetheart in person. Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just to sweet to go thru that. If she wants to leave, leave cause you want too not cause of these f**kers."

"Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low," she explained in an Instagram Story. "You know when your baby is low, your hips spread. Everybody's like, 'Cardi, you so snatched. What did you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?' You cannot do surgery after you give birth. Especially me, I lost so much blood, guys."

"One day I'ma talk to you guys about my crazy a** delivery," she added. "But anyways, yes, I look snatched."