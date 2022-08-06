Selena Gomez Reveals What Would Make Her Leave Acting For Good

Selena Gomez wants to be married and be a mom. And, when that happens, she vows to bid Hollywood adieu.

The Only Murders in the Building star opened up about her future in the TaTatu video podcast Giving Back Generation, saying there's going to come a time in her life where she'll grow "tired" of life in Hollywood. Instead, she'll want to focus on things that matter.

"I hope to be married and be a mom," she said on the podcast (via Today). "Eventually, I'm going to be tired of all of this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out."

The singer brought up her 8-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey, and how seeing her grow up -- coupled with the role she plays in her life -- makes her feel like a parent already.

"She puts things in perspective," said Gomez who recently celebrated her 30th birthday. "I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There's no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though I'm not."

Gomez, an advocate for mental health and makeup mogul, recently revealed her dating deal breakers when she and one of her BFFs, Francia Raisa, got together for a hilarious round of the "He's a 10" TikTok challenge.

“He’s 10, but his breath stinks,” Raisa went first. “And I can’t fix that?” Gomez asks. “You tried,” Raisa replies, causing her bestie to cringe in disapproval.

Over the course of the video, the two challenge each other on the guy being a 10, but only liking to role-play Star Wars, hating dogs and never allowing them to drink another glass of wine again. Both ladies agree that a guy being a 10 “but hating everything you’ve been in” is a definite deal-breaker.