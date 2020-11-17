Selena Gomez Defines What Success Means to Her (Exclusive)

Success means something very special to Selena Gomez. The 28-year-old singer touches on the importance of using her voice and being a successful Latina in ET's exclusive preview of the Latin Recording Academy's 2020 Leading Ladies of Entertainment.

"I've always felt my heart was in the right place when it came to the issues that mattered, but over the last several years I have taken the time to educate myself and understand that my voice does matter. All of our voices matter," Gomez states. "It does feel amazing but I think what really defines success is seeing how people connect to a song or a movie or a TV show. It might have a positive impact on someone's life."

"Everyone has this right to be seen and visibility and representation are vital to the process of articulating our identities," she adds.

Gomez is joined by Gloria "Goyo" Martínez, Angela N. Martinez and María Elena Salinas as the Leading Ladies of Entertainment. The event is an initiative that has become part of the Latin GRAMMY Week celebrations, which honors and recognizes professional and socially conscious women within the arts and entertainment fields who have made significant contributions, inspiring the next generation of female leaders.

"To be included with these other women who continue to push boundaries means the world to me," Gomez notes. "As Latinas, it's important we understand how much potential we have to be the change makers."

The Leading Ladies of Entertainment will be honored during a virtual ceremony on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. People can stream the event on https://www.facebook.com/LatinGRAMMYs

The 2020 Latin GRAMMYs will take place Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Univision. For more on this yea's celebrations, see below.