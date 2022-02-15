See Prince Harry Inside the Rams Locker Room After Their Super Bowl Victory

The Los Angeles Rams may have taken home the win at Super Bowl LVI -- but it was Prince Harry who got the royal treatment. “Feelin’ like royalty,” the caption from the team’s official Instagram account read on Tuesday.

In the photo, the 37-year-old royal smiles as he holds the Vince Lombardi trophy. In another picture, the Duke of Sussex is joined by the Rams owner, Stan Kroenke, as he stood in the locker room after the team beat the Cincinnati Bengals inside of Sofi Stadium.

Fans in the comments joked that Harry resembled Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. “Wait where did Carson wentz come from,” one fan wrote. “Carson Wentz?” another added.

Clearly Harry, who moved to Los Angeles with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children in 2020, was repping for the winning team, as he rocked a Rams baseball cap. The royal attended the game with his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Noticeably absent from the suite were the royals' respective partners, Markle and Jack Brooksbank.

Harry’s night was filled with star sightings. The prince met comedian Cedric the Entertainer, and had a special meeting with country superstar Mickey Guyton, who sang the national anthem. Guyton shared a picture from her royal encounter.

"I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely," Guyton wrote. "I even curtsied in my track suit." In the photo, Harry -- who wore a mask -- and the “Black Like Me” singer shared a friendly embrace as they posed for the photo.