See Matthew McConaughey and His Mini-Me Sons in Rare Photo

Matthew McConaughey can add barber to his long list of talents!

Over the weekend, the celebrated actor's wife, Camila Alves, took to Instagram to post a photo, where McConaughey is seen giving his 10-year-old son, Livingston, a haircut as his 14-year-old son, Levi, watches.

"Then this happened…💚💛💚💛💚," Alves captioned the post, with the text written in both English and Portuguese.

In the photo, McConaughey looks razor-focused on cutting his son's hair with scissors while Livingston's facial expression reveals he might be a bit nervous over his father's hair dressing! Levi also has a somewhat concerned expression as he watches the haircut in real time. Their family dog also makes an appearance, sitting right next to Livingston.

Aside from the adorable family moment, fans were quick to notice how much the McConaughey boys resemble their father. Both kids have McConaughey's signature dirty blonde hair color and light curls.

Alves and McConaughey met in 2006 and married six years later in Austin, Texas. In addition to Livingston and Levi, the couple also share a 13-year-old daughter, Vida.

Last month, the McConaughey family celebrated Vida's 13th birthday on a trip to Hawaii. Alves documented the celebration with a picture of Vida with "Uncle" Woody Harrelson photobombing in the back.

"Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!" she wrote. "Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you 'life.'"