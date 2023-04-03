See Ariana Madix's Fiery Look for 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Amid Scandoval

Talk about a revenge look! Ahead of the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, Bravo released a photo of Ariana Madix's outfit for the special -- and it's fierce!

Just weeks after her breakup from Tom Sandoval amid his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss, and following her "Boys Lie" style statement, Madix is showing her ex what he's missing in a red cut-out gown that puts her abs on full display.

"Prepare the group chat🚨 #PumpRules Reunion looks just dropped," read Bravo's caption for the post, which also included a pic of Lala Kent's ensemble for the VPR reunion.

The television special will be one of the first times fans of the reality series will see Madix come face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend and her ex-friend after it was revealed that Sandoval and Leviss were allegedly having an affair for several months while he was with Madix.

Andy Cohen will be hosting the Vanderpump Rules reunion and teased what viewers can expect, noting that he filmed one-on-one interviews with Madix, Sandoval and Leviss.

"I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel, so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me, because I had a sense that I wasn't-- now, by the way, I re-asked a lot of the stuff in front of the group, but wanted to get everyone-- and I also, I had things that I had ... my own concerns, I had my own things I wanted to confront them about, things that I had noticed," he said on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "I got to do that, so that's how we started and then we brought them in as a group, OK?"

Cohen added, "So, it was a real reckoning. If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their face about what they've done in, what I would say, an impressive manner, confrontational manner, you will get it."

And while the dates of the VPR reunion have yet to be announced, Cohen did reveal that "Peacock is going to release extended versions" of the special.