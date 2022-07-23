‘Secret Invasion’ Confirms MCU Cameo and Shares First Look at Comic-Con 2022

Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn are back as Nick Fury and Skrull Talos, respectively, in the upcoming series Secret Invasion. Ahead of its anticipated debut on Disney+, Marvel Studios shared the first official look at what’s been touted as “the biggest crossover comic event” since the Avengers films.

The new details about the series were revealed when Marvel head Kevin Feige took the stage at Hall H during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, where he shared several updates about upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cobie Smulders, aka Maria Hill herself, was on-hand to introduce the exclusive first-look footage, describing the series as a "dark, political thriller" -- with Marvel adding in their press release, "The crossover event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years."

The clip shown to the Hall H crowd confirmed that Don Cheadle will reprise his role James Rhodes, aka War Machine, as in the series, which also stars Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Regé-Jean Page.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Emilia Clarke, Dermot Mulroney and Carmen Ejogo are also rumored to be part of the star-studded cast after various reports and paparazzi photos showed some of them on set. They fill out the ensemble as Secret Invasion comes face-to-face with a sect of Skrulls who have infiltrated every aspect of life on Earth.