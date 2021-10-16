Sean Penn's Wife Leila George Files for Divorce After a Year of Marriage

Sean Penn's wife is calling it quits after a year of marriage.

Leila George filed for divorce from the 61-year-old actor in a Los Angeles court on Friday, according to online records obtained by ET.

The 29-year-old Australian actress and Penn got married in July 2020 after dating for four years. The actor detailed his "COVID wedding" while on Late Night With Seth Meyers in August of last year, flashing his wedding ring on the talk show.

"We did a COVID wedding," Penn told Seth Meyers. "By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”

Penn and George were first romantically linked in late 2016. They made their red carpet debut in October of that year, after having a romantic rendezvous in Hawaii.

George is the daughter of Law & Order: Criminal Intent star Vincent D'Onofrio and his ex-girlfriend, Greta Scacchi. Last month, she supported her father at the premiere of his movie, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Penn was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989. He was also wed to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010. The two actors share two children together; 30-year-old daughter Dylan and 28-year-old son Hopper.

ET recently chatted with Penn and his daughter about working together on Flag Day. The actor both directed and starred in the film, with both Dylan and Hopper acting as his character's children. Dylan said that while she enjoyed working with her dad, it was "intense."

"It does really feel like you're doing family therapy in front of a crew of strangers that eventually become your family," Dylan told ET at the Los Angeles premiere. "To be that vulnerable is scary, so to do it with your family around does help."

As for Penn, he hoped his daughter would join the project even if she had some hesitation.

"Dylan was so resistant, to the point of rebellious, about the notion of being involved in front of the camera. I was glad and excited when she accepted to do this," he told ET. "I gave her little nudges over the years, she had other nudges."

