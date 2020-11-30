Sean Connery's Cause of Death Revealed: Report

Sean Connery's cause of death has been revealed. Almost one month after the James Bond actor's death at age 90, the actor's death certificate has been released detailing the health circumstances leading to his death.

According to the certificate, obtained by TMZ, there were three factors that contributed to his death: pneumonia -- which lead to respiratory failure -- as well as old age and atrial fibrillation, which is a type of irregular heartbeat that can lead to further health complications.

The death certificate further clarifies his time of death as 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, at his home in the Bahamas.

Connery's wife, Micheline Roquebrune, and his two sons, Jason and Stephane told ET that he died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family.

The Scottish icon's acting career spanned five decades, including an Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor in 1988 for The Untouchables. However, he was best known for his portrayal of James Bond -- after being the first actor to bring the role to the big screen in 1962's Dr. No, he appeared in a total of seven of the spy thrillers.

Connery's other memorable film roles include The Hunt for Red October, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

Shortly after his death, Roquebrune spoke with Mail on Sunday and reflected on his mental health battles.

"He had dementia and it took its toll on him," the 91-year-old French-Moroccan actress said. "He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss."

Roquebrune -- Connery's second wife to whom he'd been married for 45 years -- said of his dementia battle, "It was no life for him."

"He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful," she shared. "I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted."