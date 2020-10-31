Sean Connery Dead at 90: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and More Celebs Honor Actor

Hollywood and fans are mourning Sean Connery. The legendary actor died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 90, ET confirmed on Saturday.
The Scottish icon's acting career spanned five decades, including an Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor in 1988 for The Untouchables. However, he was best known for his portrayal of James Bond -- after being the first actor to bring the role to the big screen in 1962's Dr. No, he appeared in a total of seven of the spy thrillers.
As news broke of his death, many celebrities took to social media to honor and pay their respects.
"Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time," Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote. "He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family."
Catherine Zeta-Jones also posted a black-and-white photo of the two, penning a sweet message.
"Farewell my friend. I love you Sean Connery with all my heart. Until we meet again, I will cherish every moment I shared with you. My love to Micheline and the family. Love 'the kid,'" she wrote.
Robert De Niro also told ET in a statement: "I'm very sorry to hear about Sean’s passing. He seemed much younger than 90; I expected -- and hoped -- he’d be with us much longer. See you up there, Sean."
Hugh Jackman also wrote how he grew up idolizing Connery.
Tippi Hedren, who co-starred with Connery in the Alfred Hitchcock 1964 thriller Marnie, also told ET in a statement: "I feel so fortunate to have worked with Sean. I am just so grateful to have had the honor of knowing him as a dear friend. He was a fabulous man and so very talented. He had a great sense of humor and he made our job fun. An elegant man, a brilliant actor and an over all amazing individual . Not to mention extremely attractive."
See how other celebs and fans are honoring late actor:
RELATED CONTENT: