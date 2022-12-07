Scott Disick Will 'Always Have Regrets' About How He Treated Kourtney Kardashian, Source Says

When Scott Disick looks back on his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, he'll always have some regrets. And while the 39-year-old father of three accepts his faults, he's also focused on looking ahead.

A source tells ET, "Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship. He is focusing on moving on, accepting his faults, and trying to learn from his mistakes."

Disick and Kardashian dated, on and off, for nearly a decade. They are parents to three children -- 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign. Kardashian stuck by him when he struggled with his sobriety issues, but recently during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion she said his substance issues was the deal breaker. They broke up for good in 2015, and it was only after they broke up when she said she learned about his infidelity.

Kardashian eventually started dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and they tied the knot in a small Las Vegas ceremony in April before throwing an extravagant ceremony the following month in Italy.

Disick, who in the past has said he's happy his ex found the love of her life, would also one day like to experience married life, the source said, but that's not at the top of his mind right now.

"He wants to get married one day and start his next chapter, but he isn't trying to do that right now," the source said. "The Kardashians still talk to him almost all the time and they see each other relatively frequently. It isn't a toxic situation for anyone in the family and they've moved past any difficulties."

Back in October, a source also told ET that Disick has "been chill and low-key lately" on the heels of the second season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

"He's been doing his best to stay out of any trouble or drama and just be a great dad," the source noted.