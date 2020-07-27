Scott Disick Honors His Late Parents' Memory by Sharing Childhood Photos With Son Reign

Scott Disick is trying to teach his kids about his late parents. The 37-year-old businessman gets emotionally candid in a bonus clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians as he looks through old photo albums with Kim Kardashian West and his 5-year-old son, Reign.

Scott tragically lost his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey, within a few short months of one another in late 2013 and early 2014. The loss has been challenging for the reality star and was previously documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the newly released clip, Scott talks about visiting with his Uncle Dave, saying, "He's literally the only person I have that I can reference anything from years ago. I don't know anyone else that's alive."

Kim then talks to Reign, who was born after his grandparents' deaths, about Scott's parents, showing the son of Scott and Kourtney Kardashian photos.

"This was your grandpa, he was so nice. And your grandma, Bonnie, she was so silly," Kim explains to Reign. "You know what, I think she would have loved you, loved you the best. You know why? Because you're so silly."

In an aside interview, Scott talks about sharing his parents' legacy with his kids.

"I don't think I was really ready to talk about my family, but now I think the more I talk about my parents, the more my kids will feel connected to them and remember them and that's the only way they're ever going to feel that connection," he says.

Scott's oldest children, Mason and Penelope, were alive to meet their grandparents. Since their deaths, Scott has remained close to the Kardashian family despite the fact that he and Kourtney are no longer together. The exes successfully co-parent their three kids and Scott appears regularly on KUWTK.