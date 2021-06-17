Scott Disick Defends Khloe Kardashian After Commenter Asks 'Who Is She?'

Scott Disick has Khloe Kardashian's back. Scott quickly came to Khloe's defense on Instagram on Thursday, replying to a follower's comment about a series of new photos.

Khloe poses from the back seat of a Rolls-Royce in the photos, showing off her toned body in a curve-hugging blue ensemble.

"Who is she?!" one user commented -- prompting outrage from a swarm of Khloe fans -- including Lord Disick. While many replied with suggestions like "a goddess" and "queen of the world," Scott flew in with his own answer.

"Who isn’t she?" Scott wrote back. "That’s the question!"

The Kardashian family -- including Scott -- is clearly protective of the Good American co-founder, who has dealt with her fair share of haters over the years.

On Thursday's part 1 reunion of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family opened up about how they handle fame.

"I feel like it gets to Khloe," Kourtney suggested.

Khloe touched on her sister's comment, seemingly referencing her recent struggles with a leaked bikini photo that she tried to get taken off of the internet.

"I feel like maybe after years and years and years of being this punching bag of personal attacks on the way I look or my body or how fat I am or how skinny I am or my face isn't... I was an open target for all that," she said. "I think 15 years of the same commentary going on, it's just there's only so much someone can take."

