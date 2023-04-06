Scott Disick Celebrates Passover Dinner With His and Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

Scott Disick is getting in some quality time with his and Kourtney Kardashian's three kids. The 39-year-old businessman took to his Instagram Stories to share photos of his family enjoying a Passover Seder on Wednesday night.

"Happy Passover people," Scott wrote on Instagram, sharing a pic of someone pouring out matzo ball soup, and joking, "Lota balls."

Scott also posted photos of his and Kourtney's 8-year-old son, Reign, and 13-year-old son, Mason, wearing the traditional kippah caps for the holiday.

He also posted a pic of Mason and his 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, at the Seder table.

Penelope recently returned from a big trip to Tokyo, Japan, with her cousins, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and her aunt, Kim Kardashian.

As for Scott's relationship with his ex, Kourtney, a source recently told ET that the two were co-parenting well.

"Scott's jealousy has subsided for the most part," the source said. "Those types of feelings have faded on his end. He will always have so much love for Kourtney, but he's also focusing on himself."

Back in December, Scott and Kourtney reunited to celebrate Mason's Bar Mitzvah.

"Scott took the lead on planning everything, and he was so happy with how it turned out," another source told ET at the time. "He was really proud of Mason and glad to be celebrating this milestone with him."