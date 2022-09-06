Scott Disick Celebrates Labor Day Weekend With His Kids and North West on a Boat

Scott Disick embraced his inner child this Labor Day weekend. The 39-year-old reality star spent quality time boating with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's kids, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, as well as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest daughter, 9-year-old North West, on Sunday. He shared adorable photos from the adventurous day on Instagram.

"Labor Day weekend was a good 1!" he captioned the series of pics. "Nothing like fam bam."

In the photos, the kids all sport life vests, while Disick looked casual in a black tee and blue baseball hat. In one snap, Penelope lovingly drapes her arms around her dad's neck while he drives the boat. In another, P sits on North's lap as they pose for the camera. Reign, meanwhile, looks serious in three pics. Disick and Kourtney's eldest son, Mason, didn't appear in any of the photos.

Disick's family outing comes on the heels of news of his "casual" new romance with Kimberly Stewart. Last month, a source told ET that the Kardashian clan is "super supportive" of the relationship as long as Disick is "happy and healthy and the kids are good."

While the Disick's were off on the water, Kourtney spent Labor Day weekend in London with her husband, Travis Barker, who performed during the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The 43-year-old Poosh founder shared a series of pictures from the concert, simply captioning the post with an eagle emoji. In the comments section, the 46-year-old drummer gushed over his wife's support.

"Thank you for joining me on a such a special night 🦅 I love you my wife," Barker wrote.

After Barker and Kourtney tied the knot in May, a source told ET that Disick "has been having a hard time with Kourtney and Travis' marriage, but he is doing as well as he can be."

"Scott is sad that he isn’t as close with Kourtney or her family as he once was," the source added. "He misses them all and wants to be included in things. Scott still has a good relationship with the family overall, but it's a little different now. Kris is still like a mom to him and he loves her like his mom. He’s also still very close with Khloe."