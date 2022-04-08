Scott Disick Brings New Girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson to 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made their red carpet debut on Thursday. The couple held hands on the red carpet at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27, have recently been spotted out together, but this is their first official event. For the occasion, the model wore a one-shoulder gray dress with heels and a clutch purse. Scott went dapper in a black suit and white dress shirt.

An eyewitness at the premiere tells ET that Scott introduced Rebecca to Khadijah Haqq McCray, Malika Haqq and Pete Davidson at the end of the red carpet, and it looked like things between the reality star and model were fairly new. The eyewitness says Scott and Pete, who was there with his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, were later seen laughing together and talking.

Scott, the ex of Kourtney Kardashian and the father to her three children, is featured in the family's new reality series despite his ex having moved on with her new fiancé, Travis Barker.

Kourtney also attended the event with her and Scott's youngest son, Reign Disick, as well as Travis and his three children -- Landon and Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya. The blended family dressed in matching all-black looks. The premiere took place just days after Kourtney and Travis' "practice" wedding in Las Vegas.

ET's eyewitness says that as Travis and Kourtney walked towards the screening room, Kourtney asked Reign, "Do you wanna go say hi to your dad?" Reign then went over to Scott, and his dad kneeled down to talk to him. He was being a hands-on father and seemed really happy to see his 7-year-old son, the eyewitness notes. Rebecca smiled towards Reign, but also kept her distance.

Travis and Kourtney hung out at the party longer than others and were very social with different groups of people but did not mingle with Scott and Rebecca, according to the eyewitness.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Though Kourtney and Travis have been trying to have a child together through IVF, a source recently told ET that Scott isn't fond of the idea.

"Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together. It’s very important – and exciting -- to them," the source said. "Scott doesn't like the idea of Kourtney and Travis growing their family, but the rest of the family is very supportive."

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.