Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen have split. The pair have separated after seven years of marriage, a source tells ET.

The two started dating in 2013 and share three kids together -- 6-year-old son Jagger, 4-year-old son Levi and 2-year-old daughter Hart. According to ET's source, "news of their separation has been known among their friends for over a month."

Page Six was first to report the news.

Braun, who manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and more, celebrated Cohen and their 7-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

"If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning," he wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white throwback photo from their wedding. "That all happened because you came in to my life."

"Seven years. The adventure is just beginning," he added. "Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary."

Cohen commented on the post, "💕 A Team 4lyfe 💕."

Cohen fiercely and publicly defended Braun in 2018, after his purchase of Taylor Swift's musical catalog. The following year, Braun gushed about Cohen on Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast.

"I found that people who have a foundation of family -- whether it be with the family they make with their friends, the family they start, or the family they already had -- they're able to sustain a lot better because that's what really matters," Braun said, adding, "I don't think I actually figured it out until I met my wife Yael."

"There was my insecurities; I was having a lot of success and I was looking for what validated me. And then when I met her, I realized, between her and the kids, I don't need that validation anywhere anymore," he added. "I can just do good work and I can try and be kind to people. Other people's issues are not my issue. I can only control my own actions. But she kind of gave me that comfort that I'm enough."

