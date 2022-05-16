'Schitt's Creek' Star Sarah Levy Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Graham Outerbridge

Sarah Levy is pregnant! The 35-year-old Schitt's Creek actress announced that she is expecting on Monday.

"We'll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!" Levy captioned her Instagram post. In the photo, an expectant Levy wears a pair of striped shorts and an unbuttoned linen top with a fedora.

The news comes about seven months after Levy tied the knot with her husband, actor and producer Graham Outerbridge. "Bells are ringing ✨✨10.16.2021," Sarah wrote at the time.

Her brother and Schitt’s Creek co-star, Dan Levy, joined in on the celebration, too. "My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to 'S Club Party' on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy," he wrote on Instagram.

Levy and Outerbridge have been together since 2018. When Schitt's Creek came to a close in April of 2020, Outerbridge took to Instagram to compliment his ladylove's performance.

"Words can’t describe how proud I am of this wonderful woman," he wrote. "She’s the most talented and graceful person I’ve met, and I’m luckier than I could ever imagine!"