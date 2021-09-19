'Schitt's Creek' Cast Bring the Laughs to the 73rd Emmys While Handing Out Comedy Awards

The Schitt’s Creek cast reunited onstage during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. During the ceremony, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy and his son, Dan, presented the writing and directing categories much to the delight of fans.

The cast received a rapturous applause as soon as they took the stage before Dan Levy announced live there was nothing on the prompter for them to read. They then proceeded to riff like the Roses would in a similar situation, playfully sparring back and forth over whose fault it was they had nothing to read.



“They wouldn’t do this to us on purpose, would they?” Eugene Levy asked.

“You casually told a room of comedy writers to lift your dialogue,” Dan Levy responded later in exasperation.

O’Hara then “thanked the Lord” when the prompter was back up and running and, in typical fashion, took lines away from Eugene Levy while presenting the directing category.

As for those awards? Both went to the HBO Max series Hacks.

Last year, during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, Schitt’s Creek made history when it became the first program to sweep all the top comedy categories, including all acting, writing, directing and series. The accolades came for its sixth and final season, capping off a massive year for the show that first premiered on PopTV and then gained a massive following with reruns on Netflix.

“This has been the greatest experience of my life,” Dan Levy, who won three in total, said while accepting one of his many trophies. “Thank you to my incredible team... this is a night to remember, and I cannot thank the Academy enough for their generosity. This is completely overwhelming, and I thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.”



Backstage, Eugene Levy explained to ET’s Kevin Frazier what their big night ultimately means. “It means that the work that everybody has put in over six years has, you know, paid off royally a lot of hard work," he said.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.