Scarlett Johansson Settles Lawsuit With Disney Over 'Black Widow' Compensation

Scarlett Johansson's breach of contract lawsuit against Disney has come to an end. The movie star and the studio have reached a settlement in the high-profile legal battle, concerning Johansson's payday and the release structure of Black Widow.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," Johansson said in a statement released to ET on Thursday. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team."

Johansson added, "I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come."

Alan Bergman, the Chairman of Disney Studios Content, said in a statement to ET, "I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow."

"We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror," he added.

The terms of the settlement have not been made publicly available.

In July, ET confirmed that Johansson sued Disney for intentional interference with contractual relations and for inducing breach of contract. She also demanded a jury trial.

Johansson alleged in the docs obtained by ET that the simultaneous release of Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ was a breach of contract. The actress claimed that she agreed her compensation for starring in Black Widow would be largely based on box office receipts generated by the film, and agreed to a theatrical release exclusive to movie theaters in order to maximize her pay.

Johansson claimed Disney violated its pledge by releasing Black Widow on Disney+ on July 9, 2021, the same day it was released in theaters.

"There is no merit whatsoever to this filing," a Walt Disney Company spokesperson said in a statement to ET at the time, adding in part, "Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson's contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date."

The legal battle became a PR battle, as both Johansson's reps and studio reps issued strongly worded statements regarding the contentious dispute.

