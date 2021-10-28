Saweetie to Host and Perform at the 2021 MTV EMAs

Saweetie just landed a major gig!

The 28-year-old rapper is set to host the 2021 MTV EMAs on Sunday, Nov. 14. Saweetie will also take the stage and perform her hit "Best Friend" and "Back to the Streets" from her upcoming debut album, Pretty B***h Music.

"Anything can happen at the MTV EMAs,” Sweetie said in a statement. "The EMAs celebrate the universal language of music for the whole world to see and I can’t wait to get out there and perform because I’ve got some surprises of my own!"

Saweetie is nominated in the Best New category. Justin Bieber leads the pack with eight nominations, followed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X, who earned six. Saweetie joins previously announced performers, Maluma, Kim Petras and Maneskin. Additional performers and presenters to be announced.

It's been a big year for Saweetie, who made her Met Gala debut in September and was also announced as a new MAC ambassador. The singer has many projects in the works, including launching her icybaby foundation, which was created with her grandmother, Roxane Harper, that will serve as a resource of financial literacy for the Black and Brown community.

The 2021 EMAs will take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and broadcast live on MTV in nearly 180 countries on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. CET.