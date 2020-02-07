Save Up to 25% on Ray-Ban Sunglasses at the Amazon Summer Sale

These are the last hours to shop the Amazon Summer Sale. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- is in its final day, but the discounts keep rolling in! Right now at Amazon's Summer Sale, shoppers with an Amazon Prime membership can access a deep discount of up to 25% off on coveted Ray-Ban sunglasses.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.

The 2020 Amazon summer sale features beauty and fashion brands like Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Tory Burch and, of course, Ray-Ban. This sale was reportedly scheduled by Amazon in an effort to support brands set back by the coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale.

Shop all of the Ray-Ban deals that are part of Amazon's fashion summer sale. Be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime to access the 25% off discount.

Ahead, check out ET Style's picks from the Ray-Ban sale on Amazon.