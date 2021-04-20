Savannah Guthrie Undergoes 'One Last' Eye Surgery Before She's 'Back to Business'

Savannah Guthrie's eye surgeries are behind her! The 49-year-old Today show co-anchor took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she underwent a third eye surgery.

Guthrie posted a black-and-white photo of herself with a clear bandage taped over her eye, writing, "one last teeny tiny eye surgery and I’m back in business!!!"

The TV journalist's three eye surgeries were the result of an injury she sustained in November 2019, after her now 4-year-old son, Charley, accidentally jabbed her with a toy truck.

The accident left Guthrie with a torn retina, which she underwent laser treatments, and eventually surgery, to repair. After her first surgery, Guthrie said "everything's on track" with her vision.

Then, in July 2020, Guthrie had cataract surgery.

"I'm already seeing better. And I think it'll just get better and better," she said after going under the knife. "You know those reading glasses I'm always looking for? Throwing them out! Don't need them anymore!"