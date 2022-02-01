Savannah Guthrie Says She Was a 'Makeout Bandit' When She Was Younger

Savannah Guthrie has had her fair share of kisses! The Today show host appeared on Tuesday's The Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened about her once flirtatious ways.

During the interview, the ladies talked about ushering in the new year. When Barrymore asked if the idea of kissing under the mistletoe or kissing to mark the start of the new year was an issue, Guthrie shared that puckering up has never been a problem for her.

“Can I tell you something though I didn’t need New Year’s Eve to kiss strangers when I was young,” Guthrie shared. “I did not need an occasion to, like, make out. I don’t want to give the wrong impression.”

When Barrymore suggested that the anchor was a “makeout bandit,” Guthrie revealed that was the perfect term.

“I was a makeout bandit,” Guthrie added with a laugh. “But it was. like. 7th grade, like. don’t even try to put your hand up my shirt. I was a good girl, but I did like to make out."

Barrymore added that she was once the girl who used to walk into places, point and make out with someone. “I was so daring,” the host shared.

Guthrie added, “I know. Me too. I kind of miss those days,” before suggesting that it doesn’t have to stop for Barrymore. “Well, you can. You are drop dead gorgeous and single."

“You can make out all the time. I’ll be your wing woman," she continued.

While the plan sounds good, the ladies have one issue. “You know what our problem is, we like to meet at literally 3:30 p.m. or 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon,” Guthrie quipped.

While Guthrie isn’t kissing strangers anytime soon, she is showing affection toward her husband, Michael Feldman, whom she married in 2014.