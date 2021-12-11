'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Andrew and Chris Cuomo's Unemployment in Politically Charged Cold Open

Saturday Night Live took the last few weeks off, and came back over the weekend to take some swings and Andrew and Chris Cuomo.

The episode's cold open sketch began with Kate McKinnon's Anthony Fauci delivering a public address regarding to emerging omicron variant of the coronavirus.

To help demonstrate the ins and outs of being safe amid the pandemic, Fauci explains that he'd hired actors to put on little sketches acting out various situations that could arise on a day-to-day basis. However, the small scenes go off the rails almost immediately, and Fauci has to explain how everything they've said is wrong in some way.

After a slew of different vignettes, Fauci introduced a skit that was supposed to demonstrate how the pandemic has impacted people economically. "Keep that in mind as you watch this next scene: 'Two unemployed brothers on Christmas day.'

The curtains pull back to reveal Pete Davidson and Andrew Dismukes as the Cuomo brothers, in dark suits.

"Hello. I'm disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo," Davidson says.

"And I'm disgraced former CNN host Chris Cuomo," Dismukes adds.

"And we both lost our jobs because of COVID," Andrew declares, putting his arm around his brother's shoulder.

"No! no, no, that's not why," Fauci quickly interjects, wagging his finger. "That's not why you lost your jobs."

At the end of the Cold Open, Fauci explains that there is common ground to be found between everyone, we look hard enough.

"We all want our loved ones to be safe and happy and healthy," Fauci shares.

"Because family is all we have," Andrew Cuomo says, stepping next to Fauci, with Chris by his side.

"Yeah, as of two weeks ago," Chris adds, forlornly.

The sketch comes just days after Chris was fired from his CNN news program, Cuomo Prime Time, and stepped down from his SiriusXM radio talk show.

The suspension, and subsequent firing, came amid newly surfaced documents that indicated he was more deeply involved in helping his older brother, and then-New York governor, build a legal defense against multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct before he was forced to resign.

Saturday Night Live airs weekends, like from coast-to-coast at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.