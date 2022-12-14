'Saturday Night Live' Alum Chris Redd Believes His Attack in NYC Was 'a Planned Situation'

Chris Redd is speculating on the motive for his attack. During a conversation on SiriusXM's The Bennington Show, the 37-year-old Saturday Night Live alum revealed why he doesn't believe the October incident, in which a stranger struck him in the face outside of the Comedy Cellar in New York City, was random.

"That's the thing. People called it a random attack. I don't believe that," Redd said. "I watched the footage. He waited for me an hour before I got there. He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything."

"All I'm saying is this, I've never done nothing random where it took me an hour to do it. I've never just randomly did a thing that took a build up. That's not what random is," he continued. "So I'm going to say, it was a planned situation. That's what I feel in my heart and soul. That's what I saw on the footage."

Redd added that he'll be "talking about" the incident and will "probably release the footage and do a voiceover thing," before joking about the positive it had on his career.

"I don't know what their plan was, if they were planning to take me out, because no promotion was better than getting knocked in the f**king face," he said. "Bro, people didn't even know I had a special out... It did wonders for me."

As for where police stand on the case, Redd said "the cold case got lukewarm real quick."

"They have footage of him... The cops were confident at first. The first week they were like, 'We're gonna find this man. We're gonna lock him up,'" Redd said. "... And then the second week they were like, 'We're getting real close. We're gonna lock him up. We just gotta get his face. He walked a couple blocks and we're following him through cameras.'"

Things recently changed, though, according to Redd. "Last week he was like, 'I don't know, man,'" he said. "And then I texted him this week, he ghosted me! I got ghosted by the Chief of Police."

Redd was hospitalized after the attack, and addressed the incident for the first time shortly thereafter.

"I've been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes, and the concern," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I'm okay and healing fast!!"

Later, during an interview on The Last Laugh podcast, Redd revealed that he suffered two fractures on his nose and a fracture in his cheek as a result of the unprovoked attack.

"As I put my phone in my pocket and continued to walk to the [Comedy] Cellar, this man hit me in the face with some metal," Redd said. "Either brass knuckles -- [it] cut my nose to the bone. I’ve been boxing for years. I’ve taken a punch to the face before. It wasn't terrifying, but what was worrisome is how much blood was coming out of my face."

"I got two fractures in my nose and a fracture in my cheek," he added. "A fist don't normally do all of that at one time, so it was said to assume I was hit with something. The dude hit me and ran off. I fell down so hard I didn't even know I fell until I looked at the footage... He hit me and he was gone. I was gushing blood so I couldn't look around. It wasn't really about the pain at that point. It was so much blood. I couldn't [see]."