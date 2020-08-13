Sarah Palin, Former Vice Presidential Nominee, Explains Why She Reached Out to Kamala Harris

Sarah Palin hopes Kamala Harris will get fair treatment from the media as Joe Biden's vice presidential nominee. Palin -- who was the late Sen. John McCain's vice presidential running mate during his 2008 presidential run against Barack Obama -- appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday and shared her thoughts on Harris.

The former Alaska governor has already congratulated Harris on Instagram, urging her to learn from her as well as Geraldine Ferraro, the first female vice presidential nominee who ran alongside Democratic nominee Walter Mondale in 1984. Palin said on Thursday that despite her and Harris' differing political parties, she wanted to reach out because she herself had a great conversation with Ferraro when she was initially chosen to run alongside McCain.

"We were able to kind of bond over this unique experience that she had had, and that I was ready to have," Palin said of her and Ferraro. "I wish that more people -- more women -- would have reached out to me at the time because you know, it was a tough job running for that office. But I think Kamala is more... she's in a better position in terms of what to expect than I or Geraldine Ferraro back in the day because again, people have come before her to be able to run."

"And you see the big feminist list of women who've already come out to support her and say, 'Hey media, keep your hands off her when it comes to certain issues that you're gonna attack her for,'" she continued. "Nobody did that for me, nobody did that for Geraldine. So she has a bit of a privilege there and we'll see how she handles that."

Still, Palin is clearly proud of her and Ferraro's legacy.

"I would like to think that both Geraldine Ferraro and I, in our respective parties, we were able to kind of bust down some doors and show some American voters who perhaps were hesitant to believe that women are capable of doing a whole lot of things all at once ... we were able to prove that," Palin said.

She later reflected on her own vice presidential run and said she was treated "rough," specifically when it came to her family. At the time, plenty of media attention was given to her having a pregnant teenage daughter -- then-17-year-old Bristol Palin.

"A lot of the coverage of me was quite unfair, and I'm not saying that as a victim or a winer, I'm saying that as fact," she said. "I hope that they will treat her fairly, But at the same time, no kid gloves. The American voter wants to know that we have the most capable people running and who will be elected, regardless of gender, regardless of race."

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Former Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin offers advice for Kamala Harris based on her experience.https://t.co/ct74NZjeX8 pic.twitter.com/j2LMaZuesH — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 13, 2020

In Palin's Instagram post congratulating Harris on Wednesday, her advice to her included not trusting anybody new, keeping her own team with her, to not get muzzled and to have fun.

"This IS the greatest country in the world and hopefully you’ll be blessed beyond belief, like I was, with meeting new people from all walks of life and see just how great it is!" she wrote.

On Wednesday, during Harris' first appearance alongside Biden in Delaware, the California senator did pay tribute to the women who came before her as she makes history as the first Black woman and first Asian American to join a major political party's presidential ticket.

"After the most competitive primary in history, the country received a resounding message that Joe was the person to lead us forward," Harris said. "And Joe, I'm so proud to stand with you. And I do so mindful of all the heroic and ambitious women before me, whose sacrifice, determination and resilience makes my presence here today even possible."

"This is a moment of real consequence for America," she continued. "Everything we care about, our economy, our health, our children, the kind of country we live in, it's all on the line. We're reeling from the worst public health crisis in a century."

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.