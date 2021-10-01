Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Return for New 'Sex and The City' Series on HBO Max

Sarah Jessica Parker is stepping back into Carrie Bradshaw's fabulous shoes! The actress teased a Sex and the City reboot for HBO Max on social media on Sunday, and fans are freaking out.

"I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ," Parker wrote on Instagram alongside a teaser of a bustling New York City and someone typing "And just like that," and "The story continues..."

Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis also shared the teaser on Instagram, and ET confirms they'll be joining Parker in an new Sex and the City series, And Just Like That. The actresses will all be executive producing the show alongside Michael Patrick King.

And Just Like That will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s, HBO Max revealed on Sunday. The 10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement upon seeing the teaser on Parker's Instagram.

"Yay!!!! Can’t wait!!! 💗💗💗," one user commented, while another said, "Omg could I be any more excited ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Sex and the City, created by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell's 1997 book of the same name, ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004. It also spawned two feature films, 2008's Sex and the City and 2010's Sex and the City 2.

The original series and films also starred Kim Cattrall as Samantha, though the actress has been vocal about "never" reprising her role in any future projects. Parker appeared to confirm Cattrall was not on board for the new series while replying to a fan on Instagram who wrote they will "miss Kim/Cattrall."

"We will too," Parker wrote. "We loved her so. X."

In a recent interview for the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast, Cattrall opened up about the backlash she's received in recent years for declaring that she would not be returning to her most iconic role.

"It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in new territory is always exciting. I felt like we were," she said of the groundbreaking series. "Walking away, even if it's the only thing to do, you always feel, it's a bit of shame, I think. The taste of shame and you have to let go of that. You don't want to become that caged bird."

She added that the backlash she received from people mostly had to do with fans who thought she should swallow any negative experiences and just learn to deal with it.

"I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film. It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me -- 'I work in a bank and I don't like this person and I don't like the hours, but I do it. So you just do it!'" Cattrall shared. "Give me what I want. I do it. I'm miserable, you be miserable too."

