Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's 3 Kids Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick had three very special guests in attendance during the opening night of their Broadway show, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite on Monday. The A-list couple’s children, James, 19, and 12-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha, walked the red carpet for the event held at New York City’s Hudson Theater.

For their rare appearance, the Broderick trio walked the carpet together and posed for pictures, sans their parents. James looked dapper in a black suit. Marion wore a pink tulle dress for the occasion, while her sister complemented their big brother by wearing a black dress.

Parker, 57, and Broderick, 60, were joined by James in December 2021 for the NYC premiere of Parker's series, And Just Like That. The famous parents largely keep their children out of the spotlight, only giving a glimpse of them, without showing their faces on social media.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Ahead of the event, Parker gave her followers a sneak peek of her multi-colored Prabal Gurung dress. The actress posed by a fireplace with her back to the camera, showing off the laced detail.

"Just wait until you see the front. No words right now. I’m sure they’ll come later. See you in Suite 719. X, SJ,” she captioned the picture posted on Instagram.

Parker and Broderick’s appearance in Plaza Suitemarks the second time they have shared the Broadway stage together. Plaza Suite tells the story of three couples (all played by Parker and Broderick) that happen to be staying in suite 719 as they navigate unexpected revelations in their own relationships.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

In addition to their children, Parker and Broderick had other notable guests in the audience including Darren Criss, Norm Lewis, Cynthia Nixon, Andy Cohen, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman and more.

In 2020, Parker spoke with ET about why she and Broderick wanted to do Plaza Suite.

“When we re-read Plaza Suite, we were just reminded how freaking funny it was. How funny it is but also how moving it is,” Parker recalled. “How much it is about relationships and marriage and milestones and betrayal. How much it is about marriages at different parts, at different points of years spent together and the absurdity of all of it.”