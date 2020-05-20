Sarah Hyland Goes Full Little Mermaid, Dyes Her Hair Bright Red: See the Bold Transformation

Many of us want to be part of the world again amid quarantine from the coronavirus, but Sarah Hyland took it a step further. The 29-year-old Modern Family star posted several selfies of her self-dyed bright red locks to Instagram earlier this week.

“I wanna be where the people are...” #QuaranTINT crew🧜‍♀️ (I did this all by myself! Very proud ☺️)," Hyland captioned the shots, referencing her Little Mermaid-inspired look.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg commented on the post, "Omfg. Should I do this?! What day is it?! You look better than a New York pretzel from a shady cart in front @metmuseum."

Justin Mikita, the husband of Hyland's co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, thought the look was less Little Mermaid and more Rocky Horror Picture Show, writing, " MAGENTA! :::rocky horror voice::::"

