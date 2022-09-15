Sandra Oh Attends Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral With Justin Trudeau and Canadian Delegation

Sandra Oh was among those paying their respects during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral service on Monday. The actress, who is a member of the Order of Canada, attended the historical event with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian delegation.

Trudeau announced on Friday that Oh would be among a small group to "participate in a procession of recipients of national honours as part of the service." Fellow members of the Order of Canada, Mark Tewksbury and Gregory Charles, and Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer were also included.

Oh's entrance during Monday's processional was documented during BBC's live coverage of the event.

Sandra Oh has arrived at the Queens funeral today. pic.twitter.com/k7qSxH7cfv — Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh News (@KillingEveNews) September 19, 2022

On Sunday, the Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve star "looked solemn" as she was seen walking into a small VIP queue at the church on Sunday, an onlooker tells ET.

The state funeral is a service reserved only for monarchs or extremely important British figures, meaning it is the grandest and most honorable service the palace has to offer. The queen's will be the first state funeral in the United Kingdom since the death of Winston Churchill in 1965.

Westminster Abbey seats about 2,000 guests. The Palace also said in a statement that 200 people from the queen's honors list this year would be invited, along with those who made "extraordinary contributions" to Britain's response to COVID-19.

Attendees of the queen's funeral tell ET, "The service was fabulous and spectacular. It was solemn, but incredible to be inside with so many world leaders and to be part of such a historic event. Kate Middleton was even more gorgeous in person and Prime Minister Trudeau was handsome in person. The choir was a highlight for us and they all sang so beautifully. The whole service was a beautiful and incredible way to honor The Queen. They gave us booklets as a souvenir, and we are holding onto them tightly."

Following the funeral, the queen's coffin travels to Wellington Arch in a procession. The coffin then travels to Windsor, England, where it will go to St. George's Chapel for a Committal Service before the queen is laid to rest.