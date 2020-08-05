Sandra Bullock's Daughter Laila Thanks Nurse Who's Working in a COVID-19 Unit: Watch

Sandra Bullock and her 8-year-old daughter, Laila, made a heartwarming appearance on Red Table Talk's Mother's Day episode, when they surprised a nurse working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, as well as her 19-year-old daughter, Willow, spoke to nurse manager April Buencamino via video chat, who's in charge of the COVID-19 unit at Adventist Health White Memorial in Los Angeles. Buencamino is also a mother to two young daughters.

During the chat, Pinkett Smith asked if Buencamino got to meet Bullock, after the actress personally donated 6,000 N95 masks to the hospital last month, alongside her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, and her kids. Aside from Laila, Bullock is also a mom to her 10-year-old son, Louis.

After Buencamino said she hadn't but was so amazed by the donation, Bullock herself popped up onscreen to surprise the nurse.

"April, thank you -- I'm going to try to say this without crying, thank you for everything that you're doing because we get to sit here and be home with our families because you are out there doing the hard, hard, hard work," Bullock said from the kitchen of her home. "There is not a dinner and a grace that goes by without us sending you the love and the appreciation and the gratitude that we as a family have because we are safe. I thank you so much."

"You, as a mom, I know you're scared," she continued. "I know you're scared on so many levels and the fact that you were born with that extra gift to go out and do the good work, I bow down to your family. I say thank you for allowing you to leave the home and we're just so very grateful for you and everyone that does what you do."

Pinkett Smith then asked Bullock how she decided which hospital to give the masks to, and noted Buencamino works at a hospital that serves an underprivileged community. The Oscar-winning actress said she actually called her kids' pediatrician and asked which hospitals represent her family, since it was her kids who really wanted to do something good amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were given the name of several hospitals and April's hospital was one of the main ones, and that's the first place we put masks on the kids and gloves and rolled on down there and deposited so they can see firsthand the first responders and see how hard it is right now," she said.

But the biggest surprise came when Laila herself joined her mother to personally thank a stunned Buencamino.

"Thank you, April for doing everything for everyone," Laila adorably said as she sat on Bullock's lap. "Stay safe, and your family."

Pinkett Smith later shared that the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation will be donating $50,000 to Buencamino's hospital, and that their family was personally going to pay for a vacation for the hardworking nurse and her family since she missed her birthday vacation. Buencamino was moved to tears by the touching gesture.

Mother's Day Surprises for Coronavirus Heroes This Mother’s Day is a difficult one for many dealing with quarantine, social distancing and loss. Red Table Talk is honoring mothers who are on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus with the help of celebrity friends Sandra Bullock and Gospel Singer Tamela Mann. Let the surprises begin! Posted by Red Table Talk on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Last month, Randall talked about the Bullock family donation on his Instagram, which is set to private.

"Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA," he captioned a photo of the mask delivery. "Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles… Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better."

