Sam Worthington Reacts to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’s Golden Globe Nomination (Exclusive)

Avatar: The Way of Water hasn't even hit theaters yet, and it's already basking in the awards season glow. The long-awaited sequel earned two Golden Globe nominations, and the film's hardworking cast couldn't have been happier.

ET's Nischelle Turner was on the blue carpet outside the Hollywood premiere at the Dolby Theatre on Monday, and she spoke with franchise star Sam Worthington about the big noms.

"There's thousands of people involved in this, I'm a very small cog," shared Worthington. "So it's a great testament to everyone's hard work and all the creative endeavors."

The film earned one nomination for Best Motion Picture - Drama, as well as a nomination for creator and filmmaker James Cameron, for Best Director of a Motion Picture.

For Worthington, the honor of a Golden Globe nomination is truly a celebratory recognition of the "time that people took away from their families and put into this labor of love. So it's great!"

Co-star and on-screen love interest Zoe Saldana also spoke with ET, and echoed Worthington's sentiments about what the nominations for the long-gestating project meant to her.

"I'm very happy," Saldana shared with a smile.

The actress was particularly excited for what the nominations meant for Cameron -- who has been the mastermind behind the entire Avatar franchise.

"He put a lot of thought and work and love into this -- and a lot of time," Saldana shared. "And you certainly know it's time he spent away from his life and those that are closest to him in this world... [so] for him to get that recognition, it's just proof that anything done with love can be recognized by many."

Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on Dec. 16.