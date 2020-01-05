Sam Lloyd, 'Scrubs' Star, Dead at 56

Sam Lloyd, the actor best known for his role as downtrodden lawyer Ted Buckley on Scrubs, has died. He was 56.

A rep for Lloyd confirmed to ET that the actor passed away on Friday. Lloyd was diagnosed with lung cancer in January 2019, just weeks after his wife, Vanessa, gave birth to their first child together.

Doctors first discovered a brain tumor, and after attempting to remove the mass, he was informed the cancer in question had metastasized from his lungs. Further scans showed the cancer was also in his liver, spine and jaw.

With over 65 credits to his name, Lloyd began his acting career in the early '90s. Best known for Scrubs, he also appeared in TV shows like Cougar Town, Desperate Housewives, The Middle, Modern Family, The West Wing and more. Fans will also remember Lloyd's roles in Flubber and Galaxy Quest.

Upon hearing of his death, Lloyd's Scrubs co-star Zach Braff expressed his condolences, tweeting: "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

He also posted a video of Lloyd's singing group, The Blanks, singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence also tweeted, "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."